WINCHESTER — Standing outside of Frederick Circuit Court on Tuesday evening, Schuyler Tice Hodges broke down in tears.
“You’re still my friends, right?” he asked as he hugged friends and family. Through his attorney William August “Beau” Bassler, Hodges had proclaimed he was innocent of rape and aggravated sexual battery for the first two days of his trial. But now Hodges was about to plea bargain.
The 29-year-old Hodges pleaded no contest to aggravated sexual battery and was sentenced to 10 years with 9½ years suspended. The rape charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
The agreement also required Hodges to pay $10,000 to the victim. Upon release, he will be on five years of supervised probation and must register as a sex offender for life.
“We considered this a reasonable compromise,” Bassler told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV.
Under the deal, state sentencing guidelines recommended no jail time because Hodges had no prior criminal record, and the rape charge was dropped. But had he been convicted at trial, Hodges faced one to 20 years on the battery charge and five to 20 years for rape.
“We felt the evidence would’ve shown he did not commit these offenses, but it would’ve been a close call for the jury,” Bassler said in an interview. “The risk played a big factor.”
The assault happened in the Round Hill Road home of Hodges and his fiancée Rachel Sours, who had worked with the victim as a restaurant server and was close friends with her. On March 19, 2020, the victim, her husband and his sister attended a party at the home where a night of heavy drinking occurred. With Sours asleep in one bedroom and the husband and his sister asleep in the other, Hodges and the victim were on a couch watching television around 3 a.m. on March 20, 2020.
The 26-year-old victim testified she fell asleep while laying on her back with her feet on a table. She said she awoke around 4:40 a.m. on her stomach with Hodges on top of her and inside her. As she got up, she said Hodges jumped to the other side of the couch and pulled up his boxer shorts. The woman then quickly got dressed, leaving her underwear and a pair of shorts she’d borrowed from Sours in the spare bedroom. She had her husband drive her to Winchester Medical Center, where a rape kit was administered.
Cindy Leahy, a WMC forensic nurse who examined the victim, testified on Tuesday that the woman was angry and tearful, but steadfast that she’d been raped.
“She was able to freely relate her complaint,” Leahy said. “I would describe her as outraged.”
Shortly after the woman was examined, Hodges was questioned at his home by Deputy Haley J. Miles of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in a taped interview played on Tuesday. Hodges, who would later claim he ejaculated on the woman while they were spooning on the couch during consensual sex, initially denied having sex with the woman and claimed she was setting him up.
“We’ve been good friends, but she’s jealous of Rachel and me’s relationship,” he told Miles in the interview recorded on her body camera. “She tried to do something like this before.”
Hodges also initially resisted allowing Miles to collect the underwear and shorts, saying his DNA might be on the shorts because they belonged to Sours and it might have gotten on the underwear. After Miles said she would get a search warrant to collect the evidence, Hodges relented.
Andrew Robbins, deputy county commonwealth’s attorney, said after the plea that the rape charge was dropped because there was no proof of penetration. He emphasized that the agreement occurred because the victim supported it.
“That’s the most important thing. Before we offered anything or even had discussions with defense counsel about how the case could be resolved, we wanted to make sure our victim was completely on board with it,” Robbins said. “We would not have entered the agreement without her approval.”
