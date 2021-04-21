WINCHESTER — A man who stabbed a fellow trucker at the Flying J Travel Center parking lot in Stephenson on Nov. 21, 2019, will be imprisoned up to six years.
In a plea bargain on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Charles Edward Jones Jr. pleaded no contest to malicious wounding. In a no-contest plea, considered a conviction by the courts, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but concedes there is enough evidence for conviction.
Jones, 56, of Moreno Valley, California, was sentenced to 11 years with five years suspended. A stabbing in commission of a felony charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
The stabbing occurred after Jones argued with another trucker. The man had asked Jones to move his truck to allow another truck to back into a parking space and park overnight at the often-crowded truck stop 1530 Rest Church Road.
Jones complied, but then got out of the cab of his truck and argued with the trucker who had asked him to move. He then tried to punch the victim. Jones then grabbed the trucker in a bear hug and stabbed him. Police said the knife nicked the victim’s lung and was just two inches from his heart.
Andrew M. Robbins, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV that the victim, who underwent surgery, has fully recovered and supported the plea bargain.
Robbins said DNA from a cap that Jones was wearing at the crime scene and truck stop surveillance video helped track him down. Robbins said it was determined that Jones was one of only two truckers who had driven the truck seen leaving the truck stop after the stabbing.
Police got a number off the truck when Jones fled the scene and tracked it to a San Bernardino, California, trucking company that employed Jones. Police also got a break when Jones was involved in a crash in another truck in Pennsylvania. A Pennsylvania State Police trooper got Jones’ cellphone number as part of crash information. Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigators used phone tracking to determine that Jones’ phone was at the truck stop when the stabbing occurred. In March of last year, Jones was arrested in Los Angeles and extradited to Virginia.
Had the case gone to trial, defense attorney Timothy R. Johnson said Jones would have claimed self-defense. While the victim identified Jones from a photo lineup, Johnson said after the sentencing that a lack of witnesses would have made it harder for the prosecution to get a conviction.
