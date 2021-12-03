WINCHESTER — Dealing a $40 fake heroin pill will cost Jordan Mitchell Derry up to eight years of his freedom, but his sentence could’ve been worse.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a maximum of two years 10 months, but Derry opted for a jury-recommended sentence which called for 13 years.
On Tuesday in Frederick Circuit Court, Judge William Warner Eldridge IV essentially split the difference between the guidelines and the jury recommendation. He sentenced Derry to 13 years, but allowed five years to run concurrently, making the punishment eight years.
Before sentencing Derry, Eldridge read back excerpts from the trial transcript. He noted he repeatedly warned Derry during the trial that he was making a mistake by opting for a jury-recommended sentence because guidelines aren’t provided to jurors and his sentence could be “dramatically different.”
“I went though the transcript and I was basically trying to talk him out of what he was doing,” Eldridge told defense attorney David A. Downes, who was appointed to represent Derry after the trial. “The court did a very detailed colloquy with the defendant.”
Jurors on July 13 convicted Derry of selling the imitation heroin to a police informant. It was done during a “controlled buy” in which police provide an informant with money and then record the purchase on audio or video to document the crime.
Derry was one of the first local defendants to have a sentencing option. Under a July 1 state sentencing law designed to shorten sentences to reduce jail and prison overcrowding, he could’ve had Eldridge decide his sentence rather than having jurors recommend one. Judges typically sentence within guidelines. They recommended a one-year minimum, a midpoint of one year, 10 months, and a maximum of two years, 10 months.
Ryan W. Perry, the Frederick County assistant commonwealth’s attorney who prosecuted the case, sought 13 years for Derry.
“The court’s job is not to correct a poor decision made during the course of the trial,” Perry told Eldridge. “He got what he wanted and now he says, ‘I don’t really want that.’”
Downes asserted Derry didn’t get a fair trial. He said Derry’s former attorney James P. Bohnaker, who didn’t return calls on Thursday, miscalculated Derry’s guidelines and erred in his cross examination of the informant. By asking the informant if he’d bought drugs from Derry before, Downes said Bohnaker allowed Perry to introduce Derry’s extensive criminal record.
While the July drug dealing conviction was his first, the 37-year-old county resident had 33 local convictions between 2003 and last year, including for assault, cocaine and heroin possession and driving under the influence.
Downes described Derry’s defense, which included Derry opting to wear a jail jumpsuit in front of jurors rather than regular clothes, as an “abomination” and a “comedy of errors.” He noted if Derry got 13 years, taxpayers would have to pay approximately $375,000 to imprison him.
And Downes accused Perry of prosecutorial misconduct. He said Perry’s closing statements to jurors were “inflammatory” and demonized Derry. While the Derry case involved a consensual transaction among adults, Downes noted Perry repeatedly referred to children in his statements.
Among Perry’s statements were: ‘If you lock him up, he is not going to be out on the streets hunting down our children,” and, “We don’t want our kids dying. That is what we’re talking about.”
“It turned into a mass genocide of children and you’ve got to penalize this guy,” said Downes, who asked Eldridge to sentence Derry to the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court, an alternative to incarceration.
In sentencing Derry, Eldridge said he struggled to balance the intent of the new law, the need to respect the jury’s recommendation and whether the punishment fit the crime.
“Ultimately, the decision lies with the judge,” he said. “The court does respect the community’s recommendation, but the court is privy to seeing what the jury does not, sentencing guidelines.”
