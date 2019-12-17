WINCHESTER — A man who said he was defending his mother when he beat up her husband has received a three-year sentence with all time suspended except for 18 days time served.
In a plea bargain on Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Dustin John Synovec pleaded no contest to unlawful wounding. A no contest plea is considered a conviction by the courts. Synovec, 35, of the first block of Green Lantern Lane in Capon Bridge, W.Va., was initially charged with the more serious charge of malicious wounding.
The plea was for a beating at the Mountain View Inn at 6851 Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) in Gore on June 15. Victim Rocky Crites was found lying in a pool of blood, according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Nick H. Dempsey of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Crites suffered a broken cheekbone, nose, and jaw and had cuts under his chin and on his lip.
“Dustin stated he was protecting his mother and he didn’t mean to take the situation as far as he did,” Dempsey wrote. “Dustin stated that he punched Rocky no more than five or six times.”
Marie E. Acosta, the assistant commonwealth’s attorney who prosecuted the case, noted on Monday that state sentencing guideline recommendations called for probation rather than incarceration. Acosta said Synovec’s contention that he was protecting his mother was taken into consideration as well as his cooperation with police.
Prosecutors try to consult with victims before reaching plea deals, but Acosta said she was unable to reach Crites because he never showed up for Synovec’s court hearings. Under the agreement, Synovec is on two years of supervised probation and cannot have contact with Crites during the probation.
"...Under the agreement, Synovec is on two years of supervised probation and cannot have contact with Crites during the probation." I'll bet Crites is glad for that! Case should have been dismissed since the witness never showed. Crites got what he deserved, a big old can of butt whoopin!
