BERRYVILLE — A Winchester man who beat a Berryville couple, causing a concussion in one of the victims, received a five-year sentence with 4½ years suspended and six months time served.
In a plea bargain on Monday in Clarke County Circuit Court, Diontre Tyrese Bell pleaded guilty to assault and battery and an amended charge of unlawful wounding. The latter charge was initially malicious wounding, a more serious charge. State sentencing guidelines recommended between three and six months of incarceration.
The beating occurred outside 230 Cameron St in Berryville. on Sept. 21, according to Cyrus Scott Morgan, assistant Clarke County commonwealth’s attorney. He told Judge Alexander R. Iden that the couple saw Bell slam his girlfriend to the ground, and they intervened. A criminal complaint written by police Officer Gregory Voorhees said Bell struck the man in the face, knocking him down. Bell then kicked him in the head, causing a “significant concussion with memory loss.” Bell also slammed the woman to the ground, Morgan said.
Defense attorney Gregory A. Jones said after the sentencing that if the case had gone to trial, several witnesses would have testified that Bell acted more in self-defense than the prosecution asserted and that everyone involved had been drinking alcohol. “There was a lot of misunderstanding, and my client maintains he did not initiate the interaction,” Jones said.
Bell, 20, of the 800 block of South Cameron Stree in Berryville, will be on four years of supervised probation upon his release. He faces unrelated charges of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Bell was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night.
