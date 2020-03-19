WINCHESTER — A father who hit his then 7-year-old daughter with a belt, pulled her by her hair and picked her up by her throat will serve up to 15 months in jail.
Derick Alonzo Massey II pleaded guilty in a plea bargain in Winchester Circuit Court on Friday to the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member and strangulation of a family member.
He was sentenced to 10 years, with eight years and nine months suspended. Massey, 28, of the 200 block of West Street in Winchester, has been jailed since the assault on May 9. His sentence includes time served. State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of seven months, a midpoint of 10 months and a maximum of 17 months.
Police said the girl told her mother about the attack, and a forensic nurse at Winchester Medical Center said the girl’s neck injuries were consistent with being choked. Keith Buzby, an assistant Winchester commonwealth’s attorney, said on Tuesday that a key to the agreement was the requirement that Massey have no contact with his daughter or his other child until he undergoes a mental health assessment with the Frederick County Department of Social Services. Massey must also complete an anger management program and complete a domestic violence or batterers intervention program.
In a Dec. 11 letter to the court, Massey wrote that he was in a bad accident about 10 years ago that caused him to have mental illness. He said mental health treatment at Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, where he has been jailed, has made him reflect on the seriousness of his actions and he wants to make things right with his children. “It’s just a chance that I never had,” Massey wrote.
