WINCHESTER — An Ohio man accused of raping a Shenandoah University student has avoided jail.
In a plea bargain in Winchester Circuit Court on Friday, Bi Boli C. Nene, who had been charged with rape in 2020, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor assault and battery charge. Nene, 25, of the 27000 block of Tremaine drive in Euclid, Ohio, received a one-year suspended sentence. During the year, he must maintain good behavior and not contact the victim, according to the plea agreement.
Nicole M. Spicer, assistant commonwealth’s attorney prosecuting the case, wouldn’t answer questions after the sentencing. However, in a written statement, she said Nene was visiting the 18-year-old victim at her dormitory room when the crime occurred on Jan. 21, 2019. Probable cause for the prosecution included statements by the defendant and victim. In addition, court documents showed Nene’s DNA was found on the victim’s thigh.
Spicer said the more than three-year delay in the case was due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for a French translator for Nene. She said during that time, the victim, who supported the plea agreement, decided not to testify. But she maintained Nene raped her.
“The trauma that she suffered has made it unbearable for her to relive the facts of the case as would be necessary if she were to testify,” Spicer wrote. “While the commonwealth does not feel the charge meets the severity of the crime, we do recognize that it would be impossible to prove that the defendant committed rape beyond a reasonable doubt if the victim is unable to testify.”
