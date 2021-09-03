WINCHESTER — A city man has been convicted of beating another man on Jan. 28.
In a plea bargain in Frederick Circuit Court on Aug. 26, Christopher Allen Burnett pleaded no contest to unlawful wounding. In a no contest plea, which is considered a conviction by the courts, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but concedes the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction. Burnett was sentenced to five years with all but approximately 3 1/2 months time served suspended. State sentencing guidelines recommended probation.
The assault occurred in the 500 block of Red Bud Road in Frederick County and was triggered by an argument over Burnett’s wife, according to Kristen G. Zalenski, an assistant county commonwealth’s attorney. Burnett punched the man in the face causing him to fall and dislocate his shoulder. He then repeatedly kicked the man in the head.
As part of of the plea agreement, Burnett will be on three years of supervised probation during which time he cannot have contact with the victim. Burnett, 28, of the 300 block of Woodstock Lane, must also pay $8,052 in restitution for the victim’s medical bills.
