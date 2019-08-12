WINCHESTER — An Oxford, Md., man who assaulted two people and briefly held them against their will last year was sentenced on Friday in Winchester Circuit Court.
In a plea bargain, Jackson V. Steckler received a three-year sentence on a strangulation charge with all but approximately one-year time served suspended. Steckler entered an Alford plea in which the defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but concedes the prosecution has enough evidence to convict him. Alford pleas are considered convictions by the court.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of malicious wounding and destruction of property and two counts of felony abduction were dismissed. Upon release, the 20-year-old Steckler will be on two years of supervised probation followed by two years of unsupervised probation. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with all its recommendations.
The beating occurred on Aug. 19, 2018, in an apartment in the 500 block of North Loudoun Street. A woman who lived at the apartment said Steckler became jealous of another man she was with, even though the woman said she and Steckler weren’t romantically involved.
Steckler choked the woman and hit her head on the floor. When the man intervened, Steckler threw him over a table, breaking the man’s ankle. Steckler also is accused of taking their cellphones, holding them against their will and making death threats.
Heather D. Hovermale, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, said after the sentencing that the woman, who has moved to Florida, supported the agreement. Hovermale said the man injured in the assault missed four appointments to discuss the case with prosecutors and stopped returning calls.
