WINCHESTER — A Star Tannery man will be jailed up to a year after admitting to child pornography possession.
In a plea bargain Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Michael Thomas Ryan Staib pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-offense possession of child pornography. He received a five-year sentence with four years suspended. Four counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession of child pornography were dismissed as part of the agreement. The sentence is the midpoint of state sentencing guideline recommendations, which called for a minimum of seven months and a maximum of 18 months.
The investigation was triggered by an algorithm detected by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to a search warrant affidavit. It showed an image of a nude girl approximately 10 to 12 years old. The probe was turned over to the Northern Virginia-Washington D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, whose investigators tracked the IP address to Staib’s home in the 900 block of Brill Road. Nicholas L. Manthos, an assistant Frederick County commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge Alexander R. Iden that when investigators interviewed Staib he admitted to having pornography on his phone.
Upon release, the 22-year-old will be on two years of supervised probation followed by two years of unsupervised probation. During that time, he cannot have unsupervised conduct with minors and can only use the internet for educational or employment purposes. Staib must also register as a sex offender for life.
(1) comment
Another slap on the wrist and wonder why they dont care if they are caught. Our justice system at its finest. SMH
