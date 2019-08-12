WINCHESTER — To those who testified on his behalf in Frederick County Circuit Court on Friday, Dustin Marshall McKenzie is not just a man with a criminal history who smashed a beer bottle in a man’s face on New Year’s Day.
To them, he is a loving boyfriend, a loyal friend and a dedicated worker who deserved mercy instead of more incarceration.
The 32-year-old Stephens City resident was sentenced to six years with two years suspended for unlawful wounding and a probation violation
Julia Elliot, McKenzie’s girlfriend, said his two previous unlawful wounding convictions were for striking two men with a baseball bat after they attacked a friend. She said after McKenzie’s young son died in a fire several years ago, he began self-medicating and became a heroin addict. McKenzie’s daughter died in the hospital shortly after being born.
“He’s had a pretty rough life. He was dealt a bad hand,” Elliot said. “The world beat him down a little bit.”
Phoebe Reeve testified that she had known McKenzie since she looked after him for his mother when he was 10 years old. She said he has done gardening and maintenance at her home since he was a boy, and she relies on him more as she’s gotten older. Reeve said more incarceration for McKenzie, who has been jailed since the attack, is a waste of time and taxpayer money.
Besides the unlawful wounding convictions, McKenzie’s record includes convictions for misdemeanor assault and battery, breaking and entering and heroin distribution.
Employers often refuse to hire felons, but Carlton Vaughan, owner of Sharp Edges Barber Shop, testified that he took a chance on McKenzie when he hired him as an apprentice barber.
Vaughan hired McKenzie when he was out on probation about three months before the New Year’s Day attack. Vaughan said he was impressed by McKenzie’s work ethic and prayed with him at the hospital when McKenzie’s mother died in June.
“I’m here right now because I believe in this man,” said Vaughan. “We all have a right to second chances.”
But Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ross Spicer told Judge Alexander R. Iden that McKenzie has had multiple chances. He noted McKenzie was out on probation when the “horrendous attack” occurred.
“He had the benefit of hindsight. He’s been in this rodeo before,” Spicer said. “There is something very troubling going on in this man.”
The attack occurred at about 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 1 in a parking lot near Mimosa restaurant at 202 Grocery Ave. Victim Matthew Carter, who had left a party at Mimosa, heard a woman with a group of people in the parking lot say that she was too drunk to drive. Carter yelled to her that she should get an Uber, which led McKenzie and another man who was with the woman to attack Carter.
Elliot was with McKenzie at Mimosa, where she said he drank two beers, a violation of his probation, which prohibits him from using alcohol. Elliot testified that McKenzie attacked Carter with his fists. She said it was Joshua Allen Putnam, who has been charged with malicious wounding and is due back in court on Sept. 5, who used the beer bottle.
But Spicer said a witness testified at McKenzie’s bench trial on June 26 that McKenzie swung the beer bottle. Carter suffered a broken nose and his right eye was swollen shut after the beating. Spicer previously said Carter, who had a damaged eye socket, made a “remarkable recovery” and has fully regained his vision. He still has sinus problems due to the broken nose.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of one year and seven months, a midpoint of three years and a maximum of four years and five months on the unlawful wounding charge. In sentencing McKenzie to the midpoint, Iden told McKenzie he believed McKenzie was a “caring individual who was trying to do the right thing” who couldn’t control himself after drinking. Nonetheless, Iden, who sentenced McKenzie to a year for the probation violation, said he had to balance McKenzie’s intentions with his violent action.
McKenzie, who thanked Spicer for letting him out of jail on furlough to attend his mother’s funeral and for showing leniency in a prior case, said he regretted the assault and drinking at the party.
“If I could just take it back I know I would,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.