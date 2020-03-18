WINCHESTER — As Ronald Emmanuel Johnson and two other men fled Jerry Wayne Reid’s home after attempting to rob it, Reid grabbed Johnson, causing Reid to be fatally shot in the chest by another man.
The new details about Reid’s murder were revealed at Johnson’s sentencing in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday. Johnson, a 27-year-old city resident, will serve up to 30 years for the murder in Reid’s home at 331 Smithfield Ave. on Dec. 23, 2018. Reid was a 40-year-old father of one.
As part of a plea bargain, Johnson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received a life sentence with all but 27 years suspended. He received an additional three years for pleading guilty to use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Johnson also pleaded to two counts of attempted robbery and individual counts of brandishing a weapon, breaking and entering with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering and conspiracy to breaking and entering. All years for those charges were suspended. As part of the agreement, use of a firearm in a felony and attempted robbery charges were dismissed.
After the plea, Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester deputy commonwealth’s attorney, detailed the attempted robbery and murder to Judge Brian Madden. She said Johnson met with Xavian Bell and a juvenile boy to plot the heist at the home.
Hovermale said Xavian E. Bell, 21, then drove Johnson and the boy to pick up her brother, Edward N. Bell Jr., 22. She said surveillance video showed them entering and exiting a car near Reid’s home before and after the killing. Johnson and Edward Bell broke down the front door, with the boy following them in. Reid ran upstairs and hid in a bathroom, but Johnson and Bell broke down the door and dragged him out.
While Bell held Reid at gunpoint, Johnson and the boy allegedly ransacked the house. Reid wasn’t robbed because he didn’t have any money on him.
When Bell opened up the door to one of the bedrooms, Hovermale said a man in the bedroom fired two shots at Bell but missed. Hovermale didn’t identify the shooter, but police previously said Harry James Minter IV had a revolver and crack cocaine on him when they arrived at the home. Minter, who is not alleged to have taken part in the killing, has been charged with possession of firearm while in possession of narcotics.
After the shots were fired, Hovermale said Bell, the boy and Johnson started to leave the home, but Reid grabbed Johnson. “Edward Bell told Mr. Johnson to step back and Edward Bell then shot Mr. Reid twice,” Hovermale told Madden.
Johnson’s DNA was on the B.B. gun, according to court documents. Authorities consider B.B. guns firearms when filing criminal charges. Authorities haven’t identified the juvenile or said what the outcome of his case was. Hovermale said the boy and three other witnesses would’ve testified against Johnson if the case had gone to trial. However, as part of the agreement, Johnson won’t testify against the Bells, who have both been charged with first-degree murder.
“He has made it clear that he’s not doing this deal out of any consideration for cooperation,” Johnson’s attorney Howard Manheimer said after the sentencing. “He’s not going to cooperate if called to testify.”
Xavian Bell, who has been charged with first-degree murder, is scheduled to stand trial on June 22. The trial of Edward Bell, also charged with first-degree murder, is scheduled for Aug. 10.
Ron Everhart, Reid’s brother, interviewed by phone after the sentencing said he was unhappy with the plea agreement. “I’m glad he got something, but do I feel he should have got more? Absolutely,” Everhart said.
How was Mr. Reid killed? A BB gun?
Execute all of the scumbag drug freaks involved.
