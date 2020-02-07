BERRYVILLE — Less than a day after proclaiming his innocence and vowing not to take a plea bargain, Blake Anthony Munk pleaded guilty in Clarke County Circuit Court on Thursday to an amended second-degree murder charge in the March 26, 2017, drug-related robbery and killing of 48-year-old William Todd Anderson in his Bluemont home.
The agreement came after the jury was unable to reach a verdict following 19 hours hours of deliberations over four days in the eight-day trial that began on Jan. 28. The agreement sends Munk to prison for up to 20 years. It spared him a potential life sentence for first-degree murder.
Munk, who originally had been charged with first-degree murder, also pleaded to two counts each of abduction and robbery. He received a 110-year sentence with 90 years suspended. Two counts of felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and four counts of felony use of a firearm were dropped as part of the agreement.
“I just really, really am sorry,” said Munk, who apologized to Anderson’s 18-year-old daughter Kamryn Anderson as she sat in the courtroom gallery with her mother, Pamela Anderson, and Eric Anderson, William Anderson’s younger brother.”I just really, really am sorry,” said Munk who apologized specifically to Anderson’s 18-year-old daughter Kamryn Anderson who sat in the courtroom gallery with her mother Pamela Anderson and Eric Anderson, William Anderson’s younger brother.
His apology was a stark contrast to his defiant demeanor on Wednesday after the jury was dismissed for the night.
Munk, 33, of Baltimore, was one of six people charged in the crime. In November, a jury recommended a life sentence for Munk’s friend, Michael Ivory Curry, after convicting him of first-degree murder. The 33-year-old Curry of Summit Point, W.Va., struck Anderson in the head with the butt of a semi-automatic rifle, causing his death a few hours later from bleeding on the brain. Curry is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2.
The Curry jury needed just 90 minutes to reach a verdict, but the four-man, eight-woman jury in Munk’s trial was conflicted over his punishment. Three jurors who spoke briefly with The Winchester Star after the verdict said some jurors were reluctant to convict Munk of first-degree murder, but they didn’t provide a breakdown on the split.
Helen Butts, who has been Clarke County Circuit Court clerk since 1996 and has worked in the office since 1963, said the Munk deliberations were the longest she could recall in her career. The length was due to confusion about the complicated evidence in the case and doubt about the credibility of the witnesses who implicated Munk. “A lot of Swiss cheese,” is how one juror described the evidence to The Star.
Surveillance video of the getaway car leaving and returning to an apartment, where the stolen drugs from the crime were found, was recorded at night, making it hard to see if Munk was in the vehicle. And because the robbers wore bandannas, gloves, and hoodies, there was no DNA or fingerprints at the crime scene.
Much of the case hinged on testimony from William Edward Freeman Jr., 27, of Berryville; Toi Latoria Marshall, 37, of Ranson, West Virginia; and William Scott Smallwood, 44, of Berryville, the three suspects in the killing who implicated Munk.
Freeman and Marshall — Munk’s ex-girlfriend and the alleged getaway driver — have been charged with first-degree murder. Smallwood faces armed burglary and robbery charges for allegedly setting up the crime, but he is not accused of participating.
Freeman said he reluctantly participated in the robbery at Anderson’s home after Munk threatened to beat him. Freeman described how Munk, armed with a revolver, broke down Anderson’s front door. He said Munk and Curry beat Anderson for not providing the combination to a safe in the home, which contained two ounces of cocaine, 2½ pounds of marijuana and $2,000 in cash.
Freeman’s testimony helped convict Curry in November. But Marshall, who didn’t testify then because she hadn’t been arrested, undercut him in the Munk trial. She said Freeman willingly participated, and her timeline of events before and after the killing differed from Freeman’s.
Munk’s court-appointed defense attorney Howard Manheimer further undercut Freeman by revealing that Freeman falsely testified that he wasn’t getting consideration from the prosecution for his cooperation.
Manheimer said Marshall’s testimony was intentionally vague and Smallwood’s identification of Munk wasn’t credible because he only briefly met Munk in a car and Munk was wearing a hoodie at the time.
Manheimer also noted a search warrant affidavit mentioned a non-existent witness who said they saw Munk returning to the apartment shortly after the killing. And he questioned whether Joseph Paul Marshall might have taken part in the robbery rather than Munk. Joseph Marshall, a suspected drug dealer who is Toi Marshall’s cousin, is accused of connecting Smallwood with Curry. Marshall, 41, of Berryville, has been charged with solicitation of a crime and is a fugitive.
In closing arguments on Monday, Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams stressed that Munk was legally guilty of first-degree murder even though Curry struck the fatal blow. However, Williams told Judge Alexander R. Iden on Thursday that the 20-year sentence was above the 19-year midpoint of state sentencing guideline recommendations for second-degree murder, which were between 14 and 23 years. She said Anderson’s family supported the deal and Munk’s admission that he took part in the crime was “pretty significant.” Manheimer said Munk was accepting responsibility for the “unfortunate things” that happened to Anderson.
Iden thanked the jury for their thoroughness. “You applied your hearts and minds for many days,” he said.
Anderson was a master electrician. At Curry’s trial, his family described him as a loving father and generous person who struggled with addiction.
