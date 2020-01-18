WINCHESTER — A Berryville man who sent a photo of his penis to a 14-year-old girl and propositioned her will be imprisoned up to two years.
In a plea bargain on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Justin William Morrison of the 2100 block of Swimley Road was sentenced to 10 years with 8 years suspended for computer solicitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a minor. An object sexual penetration charge was dismissed as part of the agreement.
The online activity and direct contact with the girl occurred between Dec. 1, 2015, and Feb. 1, 2016, when the now 23-year-old Morrison was 19. Morrison sent the photo on Snapchat and made a sexually suggestive text to the girl, according to Louis Campola, a county assistant commonwealth’s attorney. He told Judge Alexander R. Iden that the sexual penetration charge was dropped because there was no evidence to back up the girl’s allegation. Campola added that the girl’s mother supported the agreement because it spared her daughter having to testify at a trial.
Defense attorney David L. Hensley said his client “adamantly” denied having sexual contact with the girl. Morrison thanked his family, Hensley and defense attorney Gerardo M. DelGado for their support. “I apologize to anyone I unknowingly hurt,” he told Iden.
Upon release, Morrison will be on three years of supervised probation and must register as a sex offender. He can have no contact with the victim and only use the internet for employment and school purposes.
