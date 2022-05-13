SHAWNEELAND — A man helping a stuck driver on Wednesday was seriously injured when authorities said the driver reversed her Jeep and pinned him to a tree.
The man suffered a crushed femur and multiple broken ribs in the incident in the 200 block of Susquehanna Trail, according to court documents written by Deputy Cody W. Vorous of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Police were called to the scene at 2:41 p.m. “Emergency Medical Services personnel advised the male said the female backed into him and pinned him against the tree while he was trying to get her vehicle unstuck,” Vorous wrote.
A search warrant affidavit from Vorous seeks a blood sample from driver Michele Renee Eaton to determine her blood alcohol content when the accident occurred. Vorous said Eaton had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet after the accident.
Eaton, of the 3500 block of Apple Pie Ridge Road in the county, was arrested and charged with the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within five years, and maiming due to DUI. The 51-year-old Eaton’s criminal record includes a 2020 DUI conviction.
Eaton was being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond on Friday. She is due in Frederick General District Court at 1:30 p.m. on July 19.
