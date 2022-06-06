WINCHESTER — A city resident is accused of hitting a man in the back of the head with a baseball bat in an attack by four men on May 29.
Police said the beating occurred by the Exxon gas station at 601 Berryville Ave. and was reported at 10:46 p.m. The complainant, who was treated at Winchester Medical Center, identified the man with the bat as Michael Issac Romero, according to police Detective Jonathan D. Dixon's criminal complaint. The man said the other assailants kicked him.
In an email on Friday, police spokesman Lt. Frank J. Myrtle said Romero and the man are acquaintances who've had "previous interactions," but the police haven't determined the motive for the attack. The attackers fled in an older model white car, according to Myrtle. People with information on the attack are asked to contact the Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division at 540-662-4131.
On March 30, Romero was accused of pointing a pistol at a man during a street brawl in the 600 block of Smithfield Avenue. In an interview with The Winchester Star after being charged with brandishing a weapon over the incident, Romero proclaimed his innocence.
Romero, 23, of the 100 block of Smith Street, was charged with malicious wounding and assault by a mob over the latest attack. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Friday. Romero is due in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 31.
