Man injured in Fairfax Pike crash

An unidentified Stephens City man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday in the 1500 block of Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) in Frederick County, just east of Wright’s Run Lane, at about 1:15 p.m. The driver, who is in his 40s, didn’t have a license, said Lt. Warren Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office traffic division commander. The man was driving a Nissan Altima when he went off the right side of the road and traveled about 60 yards without braking before crashing into a tree. Another driver said the Altima passed him on a double line at a high rate of speed before the crash. The speed limit where the crash occurred is 45 mph. The driver of the Nissan, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was unconscious after the crash and had to be removed from the car by firefighters. He was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center and in stable condition Tuesday afternoon, according to Gosnell. Deputy Trey Cram is investigating the crash.
