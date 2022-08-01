An Augusta County man died Friday in an accident involving his tractor in which police say equipment failed.
According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Sleepy Hollow Lane near Staunton at 6:41 p.m. for reports of a tractor accident.
Warren MacKenzie, 81, was dead on scene, authorities said.
Investigators found that MacKenzie got off his farm tractor with an attached bush hog to open a gate. While opening the gate, the tractor began to roll and ran over MacKenzie.
"Mechanical failure is a contributing factor to this tragic farm accident," Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said in a press release.
MacKenzie was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Manassas for an autopsy.
Police continue to investigate.
