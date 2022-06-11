A two-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County is being investigated by state police.
The crash occurred Thursday at 1:20 a.m. along U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), a tenth of a mile south of Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), according to state police.
A 2007 Toyota Yaris drive by Jared M. Dent, 32, of Triangle, was traveling north on Route 17 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2004 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by a 64-year-old Clear Brook man, state police said.
Dent died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
