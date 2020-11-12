WINCHESTER — A man who police said smashed his next-door neighbor's pickup truck window with a sledgehammer and then shot at police was killed by an officer on Wednesday morning.
Eric Lyn Clark, 52, was killed outside his apartment at the Hillcrest Apartments complex at 2450 Massanutten Terrace. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The killing came after police received a 911 call at 6:51 a.m. from the neighbor, whose driver's side window on his Chevrolet Silverado truck and mailbox were struck. In a brief interview after the shooting, the neighbor wouldn't comment on Clark's actions.
Winchester Police Chief John R. Piper said Clark fired shots from a rifle from his porch from about 50 yards away at one of the two police cruisers that first arrived. The cruiser was struck as it entered the parking lot and the officer veered to the right after it was hit. Piper said she was trapped in the cruiser while Clark allegedly pointed the rifle at her. "She was pinned down for [at least] several minutes and unable to get to safety," he said.
The female officer was backed up by a rookie officer and the rookie's field training officer in a second cruiser. More officers, including Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies, responded after the gunfire and established a perimeter around the complex.
Piper said one of the Winchester officers on the perimeter fired two shots from his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, killing Clark. Piper didn't identify the officers involved in the shooting, but said the officer who killed Clark was hired in 2008. No officers or residents were injured.
Piper said he was unsure how long the period was from when the first shots were fired to when Clark was killed. Neighbor David Webster said he witnessed an officer try to get Clark to surrender. Webster said Clark was on his porch holding an AK-47-style semi-automatic rifle in his right hand and a black object in his left hand that Webster said may have been a pistol. He said the officer was standing behind the corner of a building using it for cover while he negotiated with Clark.
"He was telling him to put the guns down and calling him by name. He said, 'We want to get you some help.' And he [Clark] wasn't answering anybody," Webster said. "Finally, they [police] told me to go inside and I did. And then about 10 minutes later, I heard two loud shots."
Webster said he had few dealings with Clark. He said when he moved into the complex in 2017 he waved to Clark a couple of times, but Clark ignored him. "He wasn't very friendly," Webster said.
Neighbor Madelyn Rodriguez, who lives across from the apartments, said about 20 minutes elapsed between her hearing four or five shots and then hearing the final two shots. Rodriguez said she was getting out of bed when she heard sirens followed by the first shots.
"I immediately ran upstairs to tell the kids to lay down, lay low," she said. "I was scared of a stray bullet coming in. I didn't know what was going on outside."
Rodriguez, who has lived in her home since 2000, and neighbor Phyllis Grove, who has lived across from the complex on Hockman Avenue since 2014, said the 17-unit complex and the neighborhood are typically quiet. They said the shooting was highly unusual.
Piper said the three officers, including the officer who killed Clark and the officer whose cruiser was hit with gunfire, have been placed on paid administrative leave. State police are investigating the shooting rather than local police to avoid potential conflicts of interest. Both measures are standard procedures in police-involved shootings.
State police Lt. Jay Perry, who is leading the investigation, said on Wednesday morning that it was in its preliminary stages. As he spoke, investigators, who taped off the area around the complex, gathered evidence and prepared to interview witnesses. After the investigation is concluded, the results will be sent to Marc H. Abrams, Winchester commonwealth's attorney, who will decide if the killing was justified. Abrams, who consulted with police at the scene and looked at evidence on Wednesday, said he expects the state police will provide him with the report within a week.
The shooting death is Winchester's third this year and the first involving police. City police were involved in shootings in 2018 and 2019. Neither involved deaths and both were ruled justifiable by Abrams.
