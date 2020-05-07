CLEAR BROOK — A Frederick County man who police said slipped and fell into a saw blade while cutting a log on his property in the 1700 block of Green Springs Road was killed around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
Ralph Edward Smelser, 66, was cutting logs with his brother Timothy William Smelser, according to Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Gosnell said they were working in a sawmill on the property.
Ralph Smelser was in the mill using a hook to roll a log onto a sliding platform that slides logs through the blade. The hook slipped off the log and Smelser lost his balance and fell into the blade of a 42-inch circular saw. Smelser is believed to have died instantaneously, Gosnell said on Wednesday.
Smelser was a husband, father of two and grandfather of three, according to Elisabeth Smelser-Myers, his daughter. He grew up in the county and attended James Wood High School before obtaining his GED. He married Joyce Smelser in 1972.
Smelser was a lead fuel transportation driver for Pilot Flying J since 1987. He was also a church elder at Woodbine Assembly of God Church in Clear Brook, where he taught Sunday school and was a worship leader.
Smelser-Myers said her father enjoyed country music — the Oak Ridge Boys was a favorite — and Southern gospel music and sang at funerals and weddings. She said he was an animal lover — the family has a donkey and horse on the property — and he was devoted to his family and the church.
“He was so kindhearted. He loved his children and his grandbabies,” she said.”I couldn’t ask for a better father.”
