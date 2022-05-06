WINCHESTER — Homicide suspect Jessie Nathaniel Simms said he shot victim Nathaniel Dion Jones in self-defense early Friday morning.
In a search warrant affidavit to seize the pistol allegedly used in the killing, Winchester Police Department Sgt. Jason Z. Poe wrote that Simms said someone tried to kick in his townhouse door at 1813 Henry Ave. around 1:30 a.m.
“When he exited his house, he was jumped by what he thought were three individuals,” Poe wrote in the affidavit filed in Winchester Circuit Court. “Simms stated he fired one shot.”
Jones, 37, who also lived in the 1800 block of Henry Avenue, was struck in the upper torso and died outside Simms’ home, according to police spokesman Lt. Frank J. Myrtle. He described the two men as “acquaintances” and said what triggered the incident remains under investigation.
Police initially responded to a call about a fight, but as officers arrived, multiple 911 callers said someone had been shot.
Poe wrote that multiple witnesses who were in the courtyard when the shooting occurred said it happened outside 1813 Henry Ave. Simms was one of several people removed from the residence, and Poe said he was given his Miranda warning against self-incrimination before confessing.
“The accused made statements that he fired the gun which [fatally] wounded the victim,” Detective Mala B. Bansal wrote in a criminal complaint.
Simms was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and jailed without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County. He appeared briefly on video in Winchester General District Court on Friday morning, where Judge Mary Costello Daniel appointed defense attorney Howard J. Manheimer to represent him.
The 32-year-old Simms, whose criminal record includes reckless driving and obstruction convictions for an incident in Warren County in 2018, is due back in court at 8:45 a.m. on June 29.
Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call Bansal at 540-545-4704. They also can call Winchester/Frederick/Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477 or anonymously use the group’s P3 app.
