BERRYVILLE — A Clarke County man will ride his motorcycle more than 1,000 miles in no more than 24 hours next week to raise money for charity in honor of his deceased son.
Bobby Isleib, a deputy with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, is organizing CJ's Freedom Ride to End Speech Disabilities. His daughter, Jessica, will ride with him, and a fellow Mason and former work colleague, Chuck Wyant, will accompany them on his own motorcycle.
Money that Isleib raises will benefit the Richmond-based RiteCare Scottish Rite Speech and Hearing Program, which operates clinics and programs nationwide providing free services to children with speech and language disorders. The program, which is affiliated with the Masons, a fraternal organization, also provides scholarships to graduate students studying speech pathology at James Madison, Old Dominion and Radford universities.
Isleib's son, CJ, was just 29 when he died three years ago. He had battled testicular cancer, but he also had several disabilities, including a severe speech problem that made it hard for other people to hear and understand him.
But CJ didn't let his disabilities stand in his way. Along with being a Special Olympics athlete, he was a volunteer with the Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue Company in Bluemont, of which his dad currently is vice president, and he raised money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and other charities.
"He was a very special young fellow," Isleib said, someone who loved butterflies, reading and watching the sun come up in the morning.
CJ also loved accompanying his dad on motorcycle rides. Whenever he did, he didn't have to say anything, so he felt free of his disabilities, Isleib said. If only for a little while, he was just a guy riding down the highway, feeling the wind in his face while watching the scenery pass by.
CJ participated in speech therapy classes for most of his life.
"We (his parents) had to go out and pay for a speech pathologist ... and exercises to help him speak better," Isleib said, mentioning that it was hard for his son to get services he needed at school.
Isleib wasn't aware of the RiteCare program until he joined the Masons about two years ago. He realized then that his son could have obtained many of those services for free.
Now, in his son's memory, he wants to make sure that other young people are able to receive those services.
Donations can be made online on the CJ Freedom Ride's GoFundMe page. A link to the page, plus information about Isleib's plans for the ride, is online at cjsfreedomride.com.
So far, at least $3,600 has been raised. The page mentions a $25,000 goal, but Isleib will be happy to receive whatever he can.
"It's a steep goal," he said.
"This is my first year" organizing the ride, he continued. Although he has helped with fundraisers before, "I've never been the one to organize them."
Isleib and his companions will start their ride at the 7-Eleven/Exxon convenience store on the Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) west of Berryville. They will travel west to Interstate 81, where they will head southwest to Knoxville, Tenn. They will then head northwest up I-75 to Lexington, Ky., then east on I-64 to Charleston, W.Va., northeast on I-79 to Morgantown, W.Va., and east on I-68 to near Berkeley Springs, W.Va. At that point, they will head south on U.S. 522 to Winchester before returning to Berryville. The total distance is 1,089 miles.
The ride will be done under the auspices of the Iron Butt Association which, according to its website, is comprised of more than 75,000 people worldwide who enjoy safely traveling long distances on motorcycles. For certification of their accomplishment, the riders must meet various requirements, including keeping logs of their journey and getting computerized cash register receipts from gas stations they stop at along the way.
"They're real sticklers," he said of the association, requiring documentation from each stop so "they can track exactly where you go."
Isleib doesn't know what day they will start their trip. It will likely be next Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
"We're just trying to find a period of about 30 hours of good weather," he said. "We're going to be looking at the weather maps and say, 'This is it!"
