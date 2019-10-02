WINCHESTER — A Stephens City man is expected to be sentenced to between 13 and 30 years for ordering a kidnapping that led to the beating of two men and the stabbing of one of them.
Adam LeMay Cage entered no-contest pleas in Frederick County Circuit Court on Tuesday. He pleaded to conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit abduction and two counts each of aggravated malicious wounding and stabbing or wounding in commission of a felony.
Andrew M. Robbins, county deputy commonwealth’s attorney, and LeMay’s attorney Mark Allen Vann told Judge Alexander R. Iden that state sentencing guideline recommendations haven’t been calculated. However, they said a preliminary agreement between them calls for a minimum of 13 years, a 25-year midpoint and a 30-year maximum.
The attack occurred on June 12 of last year at a campsite off Squirrel Lane in Stephens City. Dakota Michael Leary and Christopher Robinson Jr. were sleeping in a tent when they were attacked by Brandon Shane Quinet and Buddy Michael Moneymaker.
Quinet struck Leary with a billy club before and after pulling him out of the tent, Robbins said. Moneymaker struck Robinson, who the attackers were surprised to find in the tent, with a chain and choked him unconscious with a rope. When Leary came to Robinson’s defense, Moneymaker stabbed him in the back. “I stabbed him and he’s going down like a little (expletive),” Leary recalled Moneymaker saying, according to Robbins.
At a probable cause hearing in December, a tearful Leary said Moneymaker and Quinet were wearing bandannas over their faces, but Moneymaker’s bandanna came off during the struggle and he recognized him. After being stabbed, Leary said he was tied up with duct tape, had a mask put on his head and was driven in Quinet’s pickup truck to a house in Bridgewater before being dumped at an apartment complex in Harrisonburg. Leary said he spent 45 to 60 minutes lying on the floorboard of the pickup “wondering if I was going to die.”
The victims, both 22, have recovered from the attack, but will have permanent scarring, according to Robbins. He said the motive was $900 that Cage said Leary stole from a family friend. Police said Robinson was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
According to Robbins, Cage told police he provided methamphetamine to Moneymaker and Quinet to kidnap Leary. Moneymaker told police that Cage wanted Leary taken alive, but he planned to eventually kill him and bury his body on a pig farm. Cage denied planning to kill Leary, saying he just wanted to punch him in the face.
“[Cage] stated he was partially responsible for Leary being stabbed,” Robbins said. “He knew what was going to happen and they were going to mess him up pretty badly.”
While Moneymaker said Cage called Quinet to help nkidnap Leary, Cage said it was Moneymaker who called Quinet. “There are a lot of inconsistencies between the co-defendants in their versions of what happened,” Vann told Iden.
Quinet, 27, of the 2900 block of Jordan Road in Marysville, W.Va., and Moneymaker, 22, of the 100 block of Acomack Circle in Stephens City, pleaded guilty in July and are scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Cage, 20, of the 5400 block of Main Street (U.S. 11), is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10.
Relatives said after the hearing that Cage accepts responsibility and deserves to be punished, but they believe the guidelines are too harsh.
Linda LeMay Royster said she believes her grandson, a father of two children, was under the influence of meth when he arranged for the kidnapping. Since being jailed, she said he has completed a drug treatment program and earned his GED.
“Adam is a fine young man who made a serious mistake as an 18 year old and regrets that mistake,” said Royster. “[He’s] prepared to leave prison and conduct a good life for himself and his children. That should be what the criminal justice system is about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.