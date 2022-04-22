WINCHESTER — A Mount Jackson man accused of sexually assaulting two underage girls when he was between the ages of 15 and 17 had charges refiled against him on Tuesday.
Devin Rashise Patterson, 21, was initially charged in 2019. Charges against him were dismissed and refiled on Tuesday, because his mental competency was deemed to have been restored. The delay in prosecuting Patterson was due to his mental state and because the coronavirus pandemic slowed legal proceedings. A Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday indicted Patterson on three counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of sodomy.
The alleged abuse purportedly occurred between June 1, 2016, and Oct. 31, 2018, on East Piccadilly Street and Woodstock Lane, according to court documents. Both the girls were under the age of 13 during the time period. Police said the girls’ mother reported the allegations on July 23, 2019. Patterson was directly indicted so no criminal complaint detailing the probable cause for the charges was available.
In Virginia, a person accused of crimes when they were a juvenile can be tried as a juvenile until they turn 21. Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester commonwealth’s attorney, said on Thursday that the serious nature of the allegations is why Patterson was charged as an adult. Defendants convicted as adults face longer incarceration than those convicted of juvenile penalties.
Patterson, of the 5800 block of Cardinal Street, is free on a $10,000 bond. He is due back in court at 9 a.m. on June 17.
