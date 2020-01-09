WINCHESTER — A city man purportedly stabbed another man in the chest after accusing him of theft.
Complainant Harold Lewis, who was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center, told police he was stabbed by Jeffrey Vernon Stinson on Saturday morning, according to Winchester Police Department Officer Shelby Gill’s criminal complaint and police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan, who said in an email on Wednesday that the stabbing occurred near the 1600 block of South Braddock Street, where Lewis and Stinson live. They had been hanging out together the night before.
Lewis said he was walking by Stinson and reached out with his right arm to pat Stinson’s shoulder. He said Stinson accused him of stealing $50 from him and then stabbed him in the chest below his right nipple.
Stinson, 37, was charged with malicious wounding. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Wednesday night. He is scheduled to appear in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on March 25.
