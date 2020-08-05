WINCHESTER — A man told police he was beaten and robbed by men as he walked on South Loudoun Street near the intersection of South Braddock and Wolfe streets about 1:10 a.m. on Monday.
The man, who was bleeding from a cut to an eye, said he was attacked by men he didn’t know, according to an email from Winchester Department Police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan on Tuesday. The man said cash, cigarettes and money were stolen from him. He refused medical care, according to Behan, who said the incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.