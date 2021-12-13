EDINBURG — Early reports about the man trapped in a ditch on Thursday afternoon indicated that he was completely buried under the dirt.
He was working in an excavation ditch with two other construction workers at 3852 South Ox Road.
It’s unclear how he came to be entrapped by mounds of dirt in the ditch.
A call was made to 911 at 2:35 p.m. and units were on scene at 2:42 p.m., Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue Department Chief Tim Williams said by phone interview.
The man was dug out as far as his upper torso by the other construction workers who performed life-saving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on him after he had stopped breathing on his own, Williams said.
“That was the workers on the scene that provided rescue breathing for him and began to dig him out, prior to our arrival,” Williams said.
The man is a firefighter with the Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue Department and off-duty at the time, a news release from Shenandoah County states. His identity was not included in the release.
“This was a pretty volatile scene,” Shenandoah County Deputy Chief of Operations Bill Streett said at the site Thursday evening. “Because of that we had to bring in a tactical rescue team to help shore in stabilization…”
The Virginia Division 2 Technical Rescue Team — lead by Joe Weaver, a lieutenant with the Harrisonburg Fire Department— responded.
The team arrived around 3:50 p.m., Weaver said by phone interview. By that time responders at the scene had used plywood to stabilize the area and dig the man out.
The technical rescue team began its work by assessing the type of soil and seeing if there were any cracks or fractures in the sidewalls of the ditch that would cause any more collapses, Weaver said.
The team then dug around the trapped man, placing special boards against the walls of the ditch to prevent any further collapse. “Air-shores” were used with air pressure and locks to hold the boards against the walls of the ditch, Weaver said.
Once the site was stabilized, the team started using hand shovels and five-gallon buckets to remove the dirt, Weaver said.
The man was out of the ditch by about 5 p.m. and flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
“Throughout the fire service, no matter where you go, you’re one big family,” Weaver said. “It’s truly like having your own family member there.”
Williams did not have an update on the man's condition Friday afternoon.
There are seven technical rescue teams for the state, Weaver said. His team includes members from the City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro and the Augusta County Fire and Rescue Department.
The team trains four times a year together and at least monthly within their own jurisdiction. Entrapments, such as the one Thursday, occur in the state maybe once or twice a year and once every five to 10 years in the District 2 coverage area, Weaver said.
About 75 first responders were on scene, the news release statedm including personnel from Edinburg Fire Company, Woodstock Rescue Squad, Woodstock Fire Department, Mount Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Town of Woodstock, Public Works Division.
"This was a high-stress call for the crews involved, and I'm so proud of their professionalism and teamwork in achieving this positive outcome,” Williams said in the release.
