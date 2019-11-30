WINCHESTER — Two men are being sought after a man said he was beaten and robbed in the 500 block of Highland Avenue near Kern Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
The man, who police said had a bruised face, reported the robbery at 7:02 p.m. on Sunday, according to police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan. She said on Tuesday that he told police the delay was because of the fear he felt after being robbed.
The man said he was getting out of a vehicle near his home when the men approached him and began yelling at him. He said he was thrown to the ground by the neck and kicked multiple times and then had money stolen from his wallet. He wasn't hospitalized for his injuries.
Behan said investigators are conducting additional interviews to get a detailed description of the men and will also canvass the neighborhood to see if there is surveillance video of the attack. The reported robbery is believed to be a random attack.
