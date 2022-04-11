WINCHESTER — Michael Issac Romero said he’s a victim not a victimizer.
On April 2, Romero was arrested and charged with brandishing a weapon for allegedly pointing a pistol at a man during a street fight in the 600 block of Smithfield Ave. on March 30 in which two men were stabbed. But Romero, who was wearing a cast on his left arm during an interview on Friday, said he was one of the stabbing victims and he doesn’t own a gun.
Romero said he and a friend he didn't want to identify were walking back to Romero's car on Smithfield when they were attacked by four or five men. He said he doesn't know why they were attacked.
"There's really no reason for it," Romero said. "I don't really have any enemies. I'm usually personable to everyone."
Romero said the attackers were wearing black and the weapon he was wounded with appeared to be a machete. He said he and his friend, who was also wounded, fled. "I lost track of him because we were both running for our lives," Romero said.
Romero said his 2008 Nissan Altima, which was damaged during the fight, was used to drive his friend from the melee, but Romero wasn't the driver. A search warrant affidavit seeking paint samples from the Nissan, said it was driven by Romero's brother.
Romero, who was also charged with falsely identifying himself to police, admitted giving a false name to police when they questioned him at Winchester Medical Center where he was initially treated for his wounds. He said he was afraid if he gave his real name, his attackers would track him down.
However, Romero maintains that the gun charge is bogus. He said he had every right to pull a gun in self-defense during the fight because he justifiably feared for his life, but he doesn't own one.
"If I did have something to brandish, I would have certainly not just brandished it," Romero said. "But all I could do was run for my life and get medical help."
In the criminal complaint written by police Officer Nicholas Peter Handl, a Smithfield Avenue resident said Romero pointed a semi-automatic pistol at his head. The complainant said he ran to East Street and called police. The man said he knew Romero from previous encounters.
Romero, who wouldn't say where he was coming from or where he was headed when the attack occurred, said he recognized the complainant, but doesn't know his name. He said the man previously gave him dirty looks when he drove past him.
In an email on Friday, Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan wouldn't say what the probable cause was for Romero's arrest beyond the complainant's allegation. She wouldn't say if a gun was found. "We won’t be answering any further questions concerning this investigation due to adverse implications it could have on the prosecution and parts of the investigation that are continuing," Behan said.
Romero, a 23-year-old city resident, said he was transferred to MedStar Union Hospital in Baltimore for his wounds. He said there is nerve damage in his arm and doctors are unsure if the arm will fully heal. Romero, due back in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on June 1, said he hopes the charges against him will be dropped.
