WINCHESTER - A Frederick County man will serve up to four months for helping assault a man who was struck in the face with a beer bottle after a New Year's party.
In a plea bargain on Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Joshua Allen Putman, 38, of the 100 block of Parkins Mill Road, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of unlawful wounding. Putman, originally charged with malicious wounding, received a three-year sentence with all but 124 days suspended.
The attack occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Jan. 1 in a parking lot near Mimosa restaurant at 202 Grocery Ave.
Victim Matthew Carter, who had left a party at Mimosa, heard a woman with a group of people in the parking lot say that she was too drunk to drive, according to Ross Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney. Carter yelled to her that she should get an Uber. That led Dustin Marshall McKenzie and Putman, who were with the woman, to attack Carter.
McKenzie struck Carter with the beer bottle breaking Carter's nose and causing his right eye to be swollen shut. Spicer said Carter has fully recovered. McKenzie, a 32-year-old Stephens City whose criminal record included convictions for assault and battery and unlawful wounding, was sentenced in August to six years with four suspended for unlawful wounding and a probation violation.
Spicer said on Friday that Putman's charge was amended because McKenzie was more culpable and Putman had been willing to testify against McKenzie. State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of seven months, a midpoint of nine months and a maximum of one year and four months. Upon release, Putman will be on three years of supervised probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.