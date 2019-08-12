WINCHESTER — A Winchester man charged with a Jan. 4 street robbery avoided imprisonment as part of a plea bargain on Friday in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Joseph David Dolly II received a five-year suspended sentence, including a month time served. The 24-year-old Dolly pleaded guilty to an amended grand larceny charge — he was originally charged with robbery — and cocaine possession.
The robbery occurred in the 3500 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11). Victim Samuel Thomas Tripplett Jr. was chased by Dolly over money Dolly claimed Triplett owed him. Tripplett said Dolly shoved him to the ground and pushed him against a wall before robbing him.
Heather D. Enloe, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge Alexander R. Iden that surveillance video from a neighbor’s home substantiated Tripplett’s story about Dolly taking money from him. However, Enloe said the video didn’t show Dolly threatening Tripplett with box cutters, which Tripplett said occurred. No box cutters were recovered, and Enloe said Tripplett had trouble recalling some details of the robbery during a probable cause hearing. Given problems with Tripplett’s “cooperation and recollection,” Enloe said amending the robbery charge to grand larceny was justified.
As part of the agreement, Dolly must pay Tripplett $160 in restitution within six months. Dolly is on two years of supervised probation, and his driver’s license is suspended for six months.
