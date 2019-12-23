WINCHESTER — A city man accused of badly beating another man in an incident captured on surveillance video on Nov. 2 was arrested on Saturday.
Elisha Kegan Faircloth, 24, of the 500 block of North Braddock Street, was charged with malicious wounding. He is accused of repeatedly punching Dakota K. Smith during a fight between the George Washington parking garage and the Piccadilly Brew Pub at 125 E. Piccadilly St., according to police Officer Chaz Niang’s criminal complaint. After an unconscious Smith slumped to the ground, Niang said Faircloth kicked him in the face.
Niang said a partially conscious Smith was found bleeding from the head and Faircloth was found in the area with blood on him. Smith’s injuries included a fractured left eye socket, a trauma-induced hernia to his intestines, bruised ribs, a bruised tailbone and three stitches needed in his forehead. The complaint didn’t say what time the fight occurred.
Police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan said on Monday that Smith was hospitalized for a few days due to his injuries. She said a motive for the fight hasn’t been disclosed. Another man seen in the video beating Smith may also be charged. Faircloth is due in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.