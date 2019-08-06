BERRYVILLE — An exchange of gunfire Monday morning ended with a Herndon man being wounded and charged with the attempted capital murder of a Clarke County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Timothy B. Neal, 33, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Winchester Medical Center before being taken to the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.
The deputy, whose name was not released, was not injured.
According to a media release issued Monday night by Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, the incident began around 8:45 a.m. Monday when the deputy responded to a report of a man having a medical emergency at a farmer’s market in the 4800 block of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7). The only such market in that block is Nalls Farm Market at 4869 Harry Byrd Highway.
When the deputy and an ambulance arrived at the market, the man, who was later identified as Neal, had already left on foot, the release states.
The deputy went in search of Neal and found him a short distance away, walking in the grassy median dividing Harry Byrd Highway’s eastbound and westbound lanes.
According to the release, Neal complied with the deputy’s request for identification. While the officer was sitting inside his patrol vehicle checking the information, Neal allegedly “pulled a concealed weapon from his waistband and fired at and struck the deputy’s vehicle.”
The deputy took cover and returned fire, but the release does not say how many shots were discharged. Neal was wounded during the incident, Geller wrote in the release, but she did not disclose if he was hit by more than one bullet.
Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper said the Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting in the commonwealth. Because of the investigation, Roper said it would be improper for him to comment on the situation.
State police officials cordoned off the shooting scene, closing the left lane of a portion of eastbound Harry Byrd Highway. Cars were allowed to proceed past the area in the right lane.
The deputy’s patrol vehicle remained parked along the highway in a turning lane that leads to Hawthorne Lane, east of Berryville. A pair of white athletic shoes were placed neatly on the road in front of the vehicle. It’s not clear to whom the shoes belonged.
According to the media release, Neal is being held on charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle. No court hearings had been scheduled as of Monday night.
Geller said the shooting remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office.
(3) comments
Good training and reaction on the Deputy's part. Head on a swivel LEOs! Praying for our men and women in blue.
What was a Herndon guy doing out here at 8:45 in the morning? If he was having a "medical emergency", it sounds more like he was on drugs.
All i can say is - 8:45 in the morning is not that early - could have been coming to the area for work and a medical emergency can happen at anytime. I doubt he was having a medical emergency and decided to drive from Herndon to Winchester.
