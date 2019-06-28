HARRISONBURG — A Timberville police officer shot and killed a man who attacked him with a sword Wednesday night, according to state investigators.
In a press release Thursday, Sgt. Brent Coffey, of the Virginia State Police, said a Timberville officer responded to a home in the 600 block of Lone Pine Drive at about 8:30 p.m. for a domestic situation.
When the officer arrived, Michael S. Norquest, 50, of Timberville, was found barricaded inside the home.
Coffey said the officer entered the home and was assaulted by Norquest with a sword. The officer fired at Norquest, striking him at least once. Norquest died at the scene.
He said Norquest's remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where he was treated for serious injuries and released.
At the request of the Timberville Police Chief J.R. Dodd, the VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the shooting.
Once the investigation is complete, the report will be sent to Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst to determine if the shooting was justified.
This is the second fatal police shooting in the area in roughly the last year.
In June 2018, Harrisonburg police killed Thomas Beall, 31, during a confrontation at the Chili’s Bar and Grill, 1752 E. Market St.
Beall entered the restaurant on June 22, 2018, brandished a knife and threatened customers. Beall was fatally shot after he advanced toward a Harrisonburg officer called to the scene.
Garst ruled the shooting was justified.
