AUGUSTA, W.Va. — A man was shot and killed at a Hampshire County, W.Va., school bus stop Wednesday morning, according to media outlets and law enforcement.
The shooting, which occurred shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Mack Road and Saint Peter Lane, is under investigation.
Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions said the alleged shooter has been detained.
The Hampshire Review reported that the shooting happened while children were present.
