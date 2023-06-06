HARRISONBURG — The suspect involved in an altercation at Walmart on Burgess Road in Harrisonburg on Sunday night died after being shot by a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to Virginia State Police.
Mike Parks, the Harrisonburg director of communications, said at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about an individual with a knife inside the Walmart.
According to a state police news release, the individual, Brandon S. Mills, was acting erratically and threatening employees with a knife. After arriving on the scene, the release stated that Mills “immediately charged” at Harrisonburg Police Department officers and Sheriff's Office deputies. A Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and struck Mills, and the officers immediately rendered medical aid.
Mills, 35, of Rockingham County, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH where he later died. No other citizens or law enforcement were injured in the incident.
Ricardo Cardosa, a shopper who was at the self-checkout area at the time, said Walmart employees told customers to exit the store before he heard two to three gunshots.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office is investigating the shooting at the request of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and the investigation remains ongoing.
