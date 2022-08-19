WINCHESTER — Police are seeking a man who robbed the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, described as a white male wearing a mask and gloves, entered the bank at approximately 1 p.m. displaying a handgun and demanding money. He left on foot with an undetermined amount of cash in a large white trash bag and was observed heading south toward the Round Hill Road area. It is believed he got into a smaller-sized SUV with no state license plates and took off at a high rate of speed. He was last seen westbound on Round Hill Road.
The bank is located off Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50 West).
Anyone with information or possible home surveillance video of the suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 540-662-6162 or Winchester-Frederick Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS or via the P3app.
