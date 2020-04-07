WINCHESTER — A man was stabbed and robbed in the 700 block of Baker Lane in Frederick County around 10:10 p.m. on Friday.
The 49-year-old man, who police didn’t identify, was treated and released from Winchester Medical Center, according to Lt. Carlton Streit of the county Sheriff’s Office. Saying on Monday that it might hinder the investigation, Streit didn’t say where on his body the man was stabbed or say how much money was stolen.
Streit said the man told police he was walking down the street when he was struck in the face and stabbed. He described the robber as a black man in his early 30s, about 6 feet 3 inches tall with dreadlocks and wearing a red bandanna. The robber fled on foot. Streit said investigators are checking whether there is surveillance tape of the robbery.
