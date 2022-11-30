A Woodstock man suffered severe burns Tuesday when the battery pack for his vape device exploded.
Emergency workers responded to Coleman Microwave, 109 Molineau Road, Edinburg, for a report of an employee who suffered burns, Shenandoah County Assistant Fire Marshal Travis Hilliard said by phone Wednesday. Dispatchers at the Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center dispatched the call at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday, Hilliard said.
“(The) male had a battery to a vape that was in his pocket and the battery had actually exploded while he was just sitting in his car,” Hilliard said.
Emergency units arrived on the scene and found the man, who works at the business, standing in the parking lot, Hilliard said.
“His clothes had obvious burns,” Hilliard said. “He had some second-degree burns to his left leg and left hand.”
Emergency medical services workers with Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue as well as a crew from the Edinburg Fire Department provided care to the patient at the scene, Hilliard said. Responders took the victim by ambulance to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and a crew in a medical helicopter then flew the patient to the Burn Center at MedStar Health in Washington, D.C. Hilliard said he did not know the victim’s condition or status.
The incident remains under investigation, Hilliard said. The battery used with the vape device was not “[Underwriters Laboratory] listed,” Hilliard said. Underwriters Laboratory conducts safety tests on products such as devices before they are approved for sale, Hilliard noted. It’s not uncommon to see non-UL listed batteries used with vape devices, he added.
“We’re unsure what caused the battery to fail at this time,” Hilliard said. “Just because it’s ... an unlisted UL battery doesn’t mean that that’s exactly why it failed so we’re still looking into exactly why the battery did fail.”
The Edinburg Fire Department, the Woodstock Rescue Squad, the Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.
