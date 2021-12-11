WOODSTOCK — A man was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center for evaluation after being trapped in a ditch Thursday afternoon.
The call for the incident at 3852 S. Ox Road came in at about 2 p.m., Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Chief of Operations Bill Streett said.
The man was doing excavation work, Streett said, but it was unclear what lead to the man getting trapped.
The man was removed from the ditch and flown by helicopter to the hospital around 5 p.m. with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Streett said.
Crews responded and initially began digging to free the man, but a technical team out of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County was called in to help out of concern that the area where the man was trapped was unstable, Street said.
Warm air was pumped down to the man to combat hypothermia while he was trapped, Streett said.
Plywood from Lowe’s was brought in on a trailer to help shore up the area, Streett said.
About 75 first responders were on scene at one point, Streett estimated, including several units from the Shenandoah County Fire & Rescue Department.
The Town of Woodstock provided lighting. Law enforcement personnel also responded.
