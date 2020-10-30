WINCHESTER — Jonathan Daniel Mihokovich is wanted for questioning regarding his possible involvement in the shooting death of 41-year-old Keith Hamilton Tolson on Tuesday in Middletown, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon.
"If you see Mihokovich contact your local law enforcement or call 911," the release states. "Do not approach Mihokovich."
While sought for questioning, Mihokovich has not been charged with the killing.
"This an active and ongoing investigation, therefore we are not releasing any additional information this evening," Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in a Thursday email. "Everyone has worked incredibly hard and very long hours over the past few days."
Authorities haven't given a motive for the homicide, but the 40-year-old Mihokovich and Tolson both have drug-related criminal histories.
Tolson's father told The Winchester Star on Wednesday that his son struggled with drug use for much of his life. Mihokovich has active warrants in Frederick County for possession and distribution of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court charges. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 21 in Warren County. His criminal history includes an assault and battery conviction in 2002.
Tolson, of Front Royal, was found shot in the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant at 85 Reliance Road in Middletown about 3:20 a.m. He was seen on surveillance video leaving the Liberty gas station across the street and running from a pickup truck that swerved toward him and followed him. The shooter is believed to have been in the pickup — an older model silver or Ford F-150 with rust on the lower passenger door and possibly a "Don't Tread on Me" license plate.
The store surveillance image released by police shows a thin, white man in the gas station. He appears to be in his 20s or 30s and was wearing a camouflage baseball cap and a shirt with NIKE written on it. Mihokovich resembles the man, but authorities haven't said it was him.
According to Mihokovich's Facebook page, he lives in Winchester and is from Warrenton, where he went to Fauquier County High School. He's listed on the page as the owner of a window-cleaning business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.