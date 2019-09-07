WINCHESTER — A West Virginia man has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting into a house near Winchester.
Devay Obrian Banks, 21, of Bunker Hill, was charged Thursday with six counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, six counts of attempted malicious wounding and one count of felony destruction of property.
Banks is being held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
According to a media release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Banks was taken into custody on unrelated charges of marijuana possession and driving with a revoked or suspended license a few hours after the shooting occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators connected Banks to the shooting following a series of interviews, the release states. Search warrants were executed at Banks’s home and in the vehicle he was allegedly driving at the time of the incident.
The suspected motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.
Lt. Keith Covert, spokesman for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, said on Wednesday that a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol was used to fire into the private residence. On Wednesday afternoon, two bullet holes could be seen in the front door of the home and two more in a wall by the door.
The homeowner, whose name has not been released, told investigators he was awakened by gunfire and saw a dark-colored sedan speed away, Covert said.
A preliminary hearing on the shooting-related charges is scheduled for Dec. 6 in Frederick County General District Court. Banks is also scheduled to be arraigned on the misdemeanor driving and marijuana charges on Oct. 21.
Prior to his arrest on Thursday, Banks was already awaiting trial in Frederick County Circuit Court on three more felonies — forgery, issuing a fraudulent check and obtaining money by false pretenses. A preliminary hearing on those charges is set for Nov. 7.
