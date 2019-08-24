WINCHESTER — Marcel Lee Williams has a guaranteed reservation in prison.
Williams will up serve to eight years and five months for robbing the former Aloft Hotel three times and attempting to rob it a fourth time.
No one was hurt in the crimes. The robberies occurred on June 2, June 23 and July 24 of 2017. Williams is accused of trying to rob it again on Aug. 20, 2017.
Williams’ girlfriend told police in a search warrant affidavit that she was the getaway driver for the heists. She said Williams failed to rob the hotel on Aug. 20 because he couldn’t get through a second set of doors. Police said surveillance video confirmed that.
Even though she drove Williams, the woman won’t be charged, according to Heather D. Enloe, the assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Frederick County who prosecuted the case. She said the woman was unaware Williams was robbing the hotel at 1055 Millwood Pike (U.S. 50), now known as the Modern Hotel of Winchester.
Enloe said the woman cooperated with county authorities and their counterparts in Loudoun County where Williams was convicted of wearing a mask in public and of two counts of robbery last year. Enloe said Williams implied that he was armed to hotel clerks in Frederick County, but no gun was seen on surveillance video and no gun was seized. Enloe said he was charged with use of a firearm in a felony because he said he had a gun.
Williams, 47, of the 300 block of South Street in Purcellville, entered a plea bargain in Frederick County Circuit Court on Aug. 16. He was sentenced to 25 years with 12 years and seven months suspended on robbery, use of a mask in public places and use of a firearm in a felony charges. Four years will run concurrently with his Loudoun County sentence meaning the maximum penalty for the Frederick County crimes is eight years and five months.
