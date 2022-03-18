WINCHESTER — A suspect is in custody over the non-life threatening stabbing of a man outside the George Washington Autopark at 131 N. Kent St. around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The stabbing, which police said involved a machete, occurred by Piccadilly’s Public House and Restaurant at 125 E. Piccadilly St. The area was crowded with St. Patrick’s Day revelers.
The 59-year-old victim said he argued with suspect Gabriel Uzoma Uwandu earlier in the day at a house in the 400 block of Chase Street, according to Winchester Police Department Officer Ignatius F. Perry's criminal complaint.
The man said Uwandu appeared behind him outside the autopark, "lifted his shirt, exposed the machete and swung it at him," Perry wrote. The man was wounded in the lower back and treated at Winchester Medical Center, according to an email from police spokesman Lt. Frank J. Myrtle. He said police haven't determined what caused the argument. The machete wasn't recovered.
Perry wrote that Uwandu was found hiding in a bedroom in the Chase Street home shortly after the stabbing. Residents said they'd previously seen a machete in the home.
Uwandu, 23 and homeless, was charged with malicious wounding. He appeared in Winchester General District Court on Friday morning and was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Friday night. He is due back in court at 8:45 a.m. on May 25.
