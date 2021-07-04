WINCHESTER — A 24-year-old man is recovering after police said he was shot in a strip mall in the 800 block of North Loudoun Street around 12:35 a.m. Sunday.
The man, who police didn't identify, was in serious but stable condition at Winchester Medical Center on Sunday evening, according to Winchester Police Department Deputy Police Chief Amanda Behan R. Behan. She said in an email that the man was shot in his upper body. Behan said investigators have spoken with the man and have a suspect, but she didn't provide a description or a motive for the shooting. She said the shooter and victim don't know one another.
Behan said the man was found outside a business but wouldn't say which one. Several of the businesses in the mall are shutdown, but it is home to a dry cleaners, a laundromat, a preschool day care and the Northside Mart, a convenience store and gas station at 823 N. Loudoun.
A Northside clerk on Sunday afternoon said he closed up the store at 10 p.m. Saturday and wasn't there when the shooting occurred. He said police were in the mall parking lot on Sunday afternoon and questioned him about the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.