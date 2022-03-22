WINCHESTER — An argument on Sunday turned violent, leaving one man with multiple gunshot wounds and the suspected shooter on the run.
At 2:44 p.m., someone called 911 and hung up, leading police to respond to a home in the first block of Gibbens Street — between North Cameron and North Loudoun streets — according to a Winchester Police Department news release on Monday. Officers found a 26-year-old man, who police wouldn't identify, shot in the lower torso. He was in stable condition at Winchester Medical Center on Monday afternoon.
Police Lt. Frank J. Myrtle said in an email that police are still investigating what the argument between the victim and shooting suspect Chanz Davay Doleman was about. The two are acquaintances and were visiting the home, according to police. There were several people at home when the shooting occurred.
Myrtle wouldn't say how many shots were fired or how many times the victim was hit. A pistol was recovered at the scene, but it's unknown if it was used by the shooter.
Doleman, a 30-year-old city resident, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
Earlier this month, Doleman was released on his own recognizance on a pending misdemeanor assault charge, Winchester General District Court records show. The charge was for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend on Feb. 7. The incident happened outside a home in the 300 block of Gray Avenue, according to police Officer Felicia Marshall's criminal complaint. The woman said when she told Doleman she wanted nothing to do with him anymore, he punched her in the right eye and shoved her to the ground. She said he then kicked her several times in the midsection and once on the chin.
Doleman, of the 200 block of Whitlock Avenue, was due in court at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. He didn't show up.
Doleman's criminal record includes a 2011 conviction for a 2010 robbery. He was sentenced to 8½ years with five years suspended. After the conviction, Doleman had a few probation revocations for testing positive for cocaine and PCP.
