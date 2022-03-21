WINCHESTER — A 26-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times in the lower torso at a home on Gibbens Street on Sunday.
Someone called 911 and hung up at 2:44 p.m., leading police to respond to the home, according to a Winchester Police Department news release on Monday. The wounded man was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police said suspect Chanz Doleman and the victim are acquaintances and were visiting the home when they argued before the shooting. The release didn't say that the argument was about or how many shots were fired.
The 30-year-old Doleman, who has ties to the area, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He remained at large this afternoon.
