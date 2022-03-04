One of the most influential figures in Millbrook High School's 19-year history will soon begin a new chapter in his life.
Scott Mankins has made the decision to retire as the Pioneers' coordinator of student activities, with his duties coming to an end on June 30.
Mankins has been with Millbrook since the school opened in 2003. He was the school's varsity boys basketball coach for its first 10 years and a teacher in the business and marketing department for its first 11. He took over as interim CSA in July of 2014 when Chris Garber retired and was hired on a permanent basis in July of 2015.
"I don't think there was one thing that triggered [my decision to retire]," the 56-year-old Mankins said. "The last few years, I've thought about it. I was very close last year. There's still a lot of pieces of this job I really enjoy. But as October got here, I did a lot of thinking, and it's just time."
Mankins' enthusiasm for his job has certainly been evident over the years. Whether it's in person or on social media, Mankins is always quick to celebrate the accomplishments of Millbrook's athletes and coaches. Because of how much time he spends interacting with people involved in Pioneers athletics, he knows just how meaningful those achievements are to them.
"The relationships that you get with the student-athletes, with the coaches, with the community that supports high school athletics, I think that's the piece of it that I've enjoyed the most, " Mankins said. "And seeing our teams improve from one year to the next and throughout the course of a season."
Millbrook has certainly had its fair share of impressive accomplishments in the last eight years.
In the 2021-22 school year alone, the girls' basketball team earned its sixth state tournament berth in seven years, a stretch highlighted by Millbrook's Class 4 championship in 2018, and captured the Region 4C championship last week. The volleyball team earned its first state berth since 2017 and second in school history, advancing to the semifinals. The boys' basketball team finished as the best regular-season team in the Class 4 Northwestern District, two years after it won the district regular season and tournament titles. That 2020 Millbrook team earned the Pioneers' first state berth since 2013, Mankins' last year as head coach. The golf team qualified for its first region tournament since 2011.
Also during Mankins' tenure, the boys' and girls' cross country teams continued its success under former coach Kevin Shirk (seven total state appearances from 2014-19); the football team enjoyed a run of five straight playoff seasons and 41 total wins from 2015-19; and programs like baseball, boys' soccer and boys' tennis have also been consistent winners.
"I think we've got a very, very strong coaching staff here now," said Mankins, who let the school's coaches know about his decision on Jan. 31 after previously informing school administration. "Head coaches, assistant coaches, volunteer coaches. I'm proud of where Millbrook is right now."
Soon, Millbrook's best athletes and coaches will be recognized permanently after the recent establishment of school's athletic Hall of Fame. The first class will be inducted in the fall.
The Pioneers' coaches certainly appreciate what Mankins has done for them.
One of Mankins' first coaching hires was Carla Milton in November of 2014. Mankins had known Milton for about 15 years dating back to when they both worked at James Wood. Under Milton, Millbrook has become one of the best programs in the state, with five regional berths in six seasons and the two state berths, each of which resulted in semifinal appearances.
"He's been a good colleague and a good friend," Milton said. "I think of him like a brother. He's always been there for me to talk to if I needed anything. He's offered advice, he's just listened. He's been very supportive of me and the girls. I couldn't have asked for a better opportunity to work with him again.
"He's been an example not just for the people he works with, but also for the athletes he's coached, and all the ones who have gone through Millbrook while he's been an athletic director. I think they've seen a class the whole way through."
Erick Green Sr. was hired to lead the girls' basketball team in 2016-17. Green's relationship with Mankins also predates the opening of Millbrook. Mankins made Green the freshman boys' basketball coach for the first two years of the school's existence, and Mankins later coached Green's son Erick, a ninth-year professional basketball player who is playing in China this year.
"I consider Scott a good friend of mine," Green said. "Scott's been a role model to me. One of the best things he's ever told me was, 'Just do it the right way. Don't take any shortcuts. Just do it the right way, and it will pay off in the end.' I think about that all the time and use that motto in the things that I do, not only in coaching, but in life. I appreciate Scott telling me that. I just don't think he knows how important that is to me."
Green said he might have won a total of two games those first two years at Millbrook, but those years made him work harder to be a better coach. The successes of his Winchester Rising Stars teams and Millbrook girls' teams over the years certainly show his work has paid off.
Green said he still appreciates the feedback he gets from Mankins, who went 162-91 in his 10 years coaching the Millbrook boys and captured 286 games total in his 21 years as head coach (11 at James Wood).
"There are times at halftime he'll stop me as I'm walking off the court, and he'll give me some advice," Green said. "That's very helpful to have him available and recognizing things he sees on the court that can help us be successful."
Mankins said he was confident Milton and Green would succeed based on what he knew of them as people and coaches.
"I'm just glad that the opportunity arose in those times and with other hires that we made to be able to put people in those positions," Mankins said.
Pioneers boys' basketball coach Steve Grubbs is another Mankins hire that has certainly paid off. After one year as a varsity assistant and two years as the head JV coach, Grubbs guided Millbrook to the 2020 state semifinals in his first season.
"Scott's amazing," Grubbs said. "He knows so much about the game of basketball, and he cares so much about the kids. He's always helping out, providing ideas and just being a mentor not just for basketball, but for life in general. He's there after wins, he's there after losses. He's there to help you in any way that you need as a coach or as a person. He's a truly wonderful and amazing person.
"I'm going to miss talking to him after games, and even in the middle of games to get his ideas on things. I'm happy for him that he's retiring, but I'm also very sad that he's retiring. He does a lot more than I think a lot of people realize."
Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser and Mankins worked together as teachers and coaches at Millbrook from 2006-13, with Prosser serving as the head football coach at the time. Prosser left for Heritage High School in 2013 before taking over as DSA at Handley in 2018.
"Scott is one of the most together guys I've ever met," Prosser said. "He knows what his vision is. He's super organized. He's an excellent communicator.
"When I first got to work him, I used him as a mentor and a role model. He had already built elite programs both at James Wood and at Millbrook, and I just tried to emulate him. Scott is always honest and he's always fair, and those are two traits everyone should emulate."
Prosser said it's been helpful to have someone like Mankins to work with after the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. Mankins said the last two years have highlighted traits he feels are important for an activities coordinator — patience, understanding, being able to communicate, trusting your judgement, and knowing that your decisions aren't always going to leave everyone satisfied. Mankins has never been one to be swayed by popular opinion.
"[Former James Wood athletic director] Jerry Kelican told me years ago the first time he hired me, 'If you're trying to make people happy, you're not doing your job right,'" Mankins said. "There have been a lot of people who haven't been happy. But I can look myself in the mirror and know that we've tried hard to do the right thing, not do the easy thing.
"If people are unhappy, they have the right to voice their opinion. I'm not going to change somebody's mind all the time. I'm not going to make somebody happy if they're unhappy with the decision. But we can put the facts out there, and let the chips fall where they do."
Mankins said interviews to fill his position will likely take place within the next few weeks.
As for his own future, Mankins said he'll "see what comes." In the short term, he'll take some time to unwind. The father of two children said on Tuesday that the birth of his second grandchild was coming "any day now," so he plans on spending a lot of time with family.
"I'll find something when something finds me," Mankins said.
Mankins' influence will continue to be felt at Millbrook, and anyone inside Casey Gymnasium can always see his likeness. He's in the picture of the 2007-08 boys' basketball team — the first state championship team in school history and the first in the history of Frederick County-Winchester to win a state basketball title — that's attached to the wall opposite the main entrance to the gym.
Green wants to see another way to commemorate Mankins, though.
"He opened up the doors at Millbrook, he's got the first state title — I think the man deserves to have his name on the court along with Debby Sanders," said Green, referencing the coach of the Pioneers' girls' basketball teams that won three straight state titles from 2010-12. "I think that's well-deserving for Scott and Debby to have their names on that court, because they've earned it."
