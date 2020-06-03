WINCHESTER — After being derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, work on Winchester’s Comprehensive Plan update has resumed.
At a Planning Commission work session on Tuesday afternoon, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans shared some revisions to the plan’s maps that designate areas where the city hopes to develop or preserve property.
The color-coded maps divide Winchester into 10 regions, making it easier for officials and citizens to visualize which parts of the city would be best suited for offices, homes, manufacturers, parks, green space and so on.
“It’s nice to see some good things coming up,” Commissioner Leesa Mayfield said.
Some of those things have been on the city’s wish list for years, such as redevelopment of the former ZeroPak warehouse complex on North Cameron Street and the defunct Federal Mogul manufacturing facility on South Pleasant Valley Road. Other updates to the map have removed items that are no longer feasible, including the construction of an additional Interstate 81 interchange between exits 310 and 313.
Newly highlighted in the updated maps is a 4.55-acre parcel of land in the 400 block of National Avenue that is fronted by Smalts Florist, which closed on Dec. 31 after being in business for 97 years. The former flower shop, as well as its neighboring structures and a vacant lot behind it, could be ideal for assisted-living housing, apartment buildings, or a mix of homes and offices.
“I tend to think this location, so close to the Post Office [at 340 N. Pleasant Valley Road], would appeal to seniors,” Youmans said.
The new maps, which are being updated by the Winchester Planning Department in cooperation with the EPR civil-engineering firm of Charlottesville, will also depict proposed traffic-calming measures along South Pleasant Valley Road that would be funded in full or in part by a Smart Scale grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
City Council has not yet decided if it will pursue the proposed road improvements, but Youmans said it is logical to assume that at least some work will occur along South Pleasant Valley Road “five to seven years out.”
“Some of these Smart Scale projects take a number of years to work through the system,” he said.
The maps also highlight a vacant parcel of land behind the Roy Rogers fast-food restaurant at 1551 S. Pleasant Valley Road, which Youmans said would be ideal for housing for Shenandoah University students and city residents. Without going into specifics, he said the Planning Commission should receive a developer’s proposal for the site in the near future.
There are indications that the former Federal Mogul plant at 2410 S. Pleasant Valley Road, which has been mostly dormant since the brake-lining manufacturer ceased operations in 2012, could also be in line for future redevelopment. Youmans said “a number of developers” are currently evaluating the property, which is highlighted on the revised maps.
The Comprehensive Plan serves as a blueprint for Winchester’s future and is updated every few years to reflect the city’s evolving development, infrastructure and residential goals. The current update was expected to be finished in April, but the city’s timeline was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Planning Commission recently resumed work on the plan, but progress has been slowed by the panel’s inability to meet in person due to coronavirus concerns.
“We’re still trying to work the bugs out of this virtually,” commission Chairman Mark Loring said during Tuesday’s work session, which was conducted via videoconference.
The commission will continue to review proposed updates to the Comprehensive Plan and its corresponding maps at its next meeting on June 16. There is no longer a timeline for finishing the updates, which will be the subject of two public hearings before City Council votes on accepting the revisions.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield, David Ray and Paul Richardson. Commissioner Brandon Pifer was absent.
(3) comments
Where are the maps? Links?
Yes, I too am curious about a link to these maps as well. I checked on the City website and couldn't find anything.
So, where is the link to see these maps on-line?
